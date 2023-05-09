Green Bay Police investigating threats made toward Edison and Preble schools

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are investigating two separate social media threats referencing potential shootings at Edison Middle School and Preble High School, according to a release from the department.

Police say they have extra officers at each school on Tuesday as a precaution.

“We take all threats very seriously and when an incident like this occurs, we work closely with the Green Bay Area Public School District to ensure the safety of students and staff," Lt. Keith Gering said in a news release. "This morning, students were welcomed into Edison Middle School and Preble High School like any other day, but with the situation at hand, we are staffing each location with additional officers throughout the day."

Police say they learned of the threat at Edison on Monday just before 7 p.m. Within a couple of hours, authorities identified a Green Bay School District juvenile student suspected of making the threat, according to police. Charges for the student are being referred to the Brown County District Attorney.

Police say they are also investigating leads of a threat made against Preble High School. Authorities were made aware of that threat Monday night at around 10:15 p.m.

“At this time, we have found the threat at Edison Middle School to not be credible and we are still actively investigating the threat at Preble High School, and we will invest as much time as needed to explore the credibility,” Lt. Gering said. “It is important that we remind everyone that any time you have information of a threat, please contact local law enforcement immediately to investigate.”

Anybody with additional information about the case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-224230 for Edison Middle School, and #23-224262 for Preble High School. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.