Green Bay police investigating shots fired incident on East Walnut Street

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred near the 900 block of E. Walnut St. early Friday morning, according to the department.

Police say officers on patrol on Crooks Street heard shots fired at approximately 12:56 a.m. Friday, and were dispatched immediately to East Walnut Street.

Witnesses noted the shots fired incident resulted from a fight, according to the police department.

Authorities say police are searching for the suspects involved, and do not believe the incident was random. The department says there is no continued threat to the community.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case number 22-255320. You can also remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP.

Anonymous individuals can also submit a tip online here, or use the "P3 Tips" app.