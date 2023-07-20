Watch Now
Green Bay Police investigating death of two-year-old on city's east side

Posted at 5:47 PM, Jul 20, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are investigating a two-year-old child's death at a residence in the 600 block of S. Irwin Avenue on the city's east side, according to a news release from the department.

Officers got the call on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Deputies say the child was found unconscious and not breathing when officers got to the scene.

Personnel conducted CPR before the child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Police say it is an active scene, and there is no known danger to the community.

Be sure to check back with NBC 26 for further updates.

