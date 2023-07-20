Green Bay Police investigating death of two-year-old on city's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are investigating a two-year-old child's death at a residence in the 600 block of S. Irwin Avenue on the city's east side, according to a news release from the department.

Officers got the call on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Deputies say the child was found unconscious and not breathing when officers got to the scene.

Personnel conducted CPR before the child was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Police say it is an active scene, and there is no known danger to the community.

