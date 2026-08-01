Green Bay police investigate suspicious death following disturbance on King James Drive

Green Bay police are investigating a suspicious death after a reported disturbance at a west side residence left a 35-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of King James Drive just before 10:15 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, following a reported disturbance between two people.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old Green Bay man inside the home with apparent injuries. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department assisted officers in providing first aid at the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are continuing to interview witnesses. Authorities believe the incident is isolated.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #26-237279. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app.

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