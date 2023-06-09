Green Bay Police investigate drive-by shooting on North Broadway Street

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in 900 block of N. Broadway Street that resulted in a house being struck by gunfire, but no reported injuries.

Officers were patrolling in the area just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, when they heard gunshots and responded to the scene. Multiple bullets have been recovered. Three residents were inside the home at the time: A 45-year-old woman, 38-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl.

Police are searching for suspects thought to have been fleeing the area in a black SUV at a high rate of speed.

Police say they do not believe that this was a random incident, and ask anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or have surveillance or doorbell camera footage to contact them.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-231099. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.