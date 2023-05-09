Green Bay Police identify juvenile suspected of making social media threat towards Edison Middle School

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say they have identified a juvenile who is suspected of making a social media threat in reference to a potential shooting at Edison Middle School.

"The GBPD will still be sending extra officers to the school on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Green Bay Police Department Lt. Keith Gering said in a statement to NBC 26.

In a letter received from the Green Bay Area Public School District that was sent to Edison families and staff, the District says the threat is not credible, and there is no danger to the public.

"We want to acknowledge the anxiety and concern these threats create, and encourage students to reach out to Student Services staff if they are experiencing difficulties at school tomorrow. We also encourage our staff to reach out to EAP for support," the letter said.