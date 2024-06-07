UPDATE** The child has been safely reunited with family.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — **UPDATE**

According to a new post on the Brown County. Emergency Management's Facebook page, the child has been safely reunited with family.

Green Bay Police have found a child and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

According to a Facebook post from Brown County Emergency Management, the Green Bay Police Department located the child near the area of Dousman Avenue and N. Ashland Avenue, on the city's west side.

Officials say the boy is estimated to be between four and six years old. They say he is Hispanic or Native American with light skin, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He is wearing a red "Cars" T-shirt.

