Green Bay Police getting new squad cars with a fresh color scheme

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After a chip shortage delay due to the pandemic, Green Bay Police's squad cars are getting a new look.

The police department is in the process of replacing seven cars in its fleet.

Police say they try to rotate their squad cars every three years.

Each police car averages about 35,000 miles per year.

The updated look for the police department's squad cars includes new black and blue paint, rather than black and white, and, it turns out the new paint scheme is saving the police department some money.

"What we found is that paint prices went up about 45%, so we were paying $1,200 just to get the doors painted on a traditional squad cat, and we'd have to go and paint them back before we could sell them," Capt. Clint Beguhn said.

Beguhn says supervisors will be driving around Ford F-150s, while officers will be using Ford Explorers.