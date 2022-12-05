Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a new fire chief.

The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.

"The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a proud history and I am absolutely honored to be chosen as the next Chief," Knott said in a news release. "I look forward to working with the great men and women of the department and serving the citizens and visitors of Allouez, Bellevue, and Green Bay."

Knott has been working in fire services and law enforcement for 25 years.

The Rockford Fire Department is the second-largest fire department in the state of Illinois. It has more than 300 employees across 11 stations, and a 911 center, according to the release.

“The Commission is very excited to have Chief Knott join our team and look forward to introducing him to the department members and community," PFC President Rod Goldhahn said in the release. "The Green Bay Metro area was blessed with a pair of very strong finalists. Matthew stood out with his demonstrated results in driving continuous improvement within his department and championing collaborative partnerships across the community to solve systemic problems.”

Knott is replacing current Fire Chief David Litton, who is retiring at the end of the year. Litton has 40 years of experience in fire services, and has served as Green Bay's fire chief for the last nine years.

Goldhahn tells NBC 26 that Knott's starting date with Green Bay's fire department is yet to be determined.