Green Bay Police doubling rewards for catalytic converter theft information

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Catalytic converter thefts are a problem in the City of Green Bay, and the police department is offering more money to catch catalytic converter thieves.

According to a news release, for a limited time, the Police Department and the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers are partnering to pay double the rewards to those who can provide information leading up to the earliest identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for stealing catalytic converters.

Police say the partnership is being done through a $1,500 grant received from the Brown County Crime Prevention Funding Board.

Police say so far this year, there have been 77 reported catalytic converter thefts in the city.

The amount of the rewards will be determined by the level of offense and the quality of information presented to the Crime Stoppers, according to the release.

For those who have catalytic converter theft information and are seeking to receive a reward, you can contact Crime Stoppers (920) 432-STOP (7867). Online tips are accepted at www.432stop.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app.