Green Bay Police Department welcomes 10 new officers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has 10 new officers following a swearing-in ceremony hosted on the City Deck.

“It is really something special to be able to swear in a group of this size. It speaks volumes for a police department when you can recruit and hire so many qualified candidates at one time, bringing us closer to full staff. I am excited about the future of the agency and offer my congratulations to all ten of these new officers. Welcome to the GBPD,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

Sworn-in officers include Officer Colton Moore, Officer Ryan Baumann, Officer Robert Ganzel, Officer James Elsinger, Officer Kyle Kruppstadt, Officer Omar Patino, Officer Victoria Loberger, Officer Madison Voecks, Officer Mason Saharsky and Officer Tonya Brice.

Green Bay Police Department

The City Deck hosted the ceremony as the Green Bay Police Department will target downtown Green Bay as part of a summer safety focus to deter crime and maintain a safe space for all to enjoy.

Each new officer received a newly designed badge, which was just issued department-wide courtesy of the Green Bay Police Foundation.

“This new badge brings back a little bit of history of the Green Bay Police Department by re-introducing a style that had been a long-standing symbol of the GBPD dating back to the early 1900s,” said Chief Davis. “A badge represents more than the law enforcement agency that is inscribed on it. The badge also represents the law enforcement officer that wears it.”

“The Green Bay Police Foundation is honored to support the members of the Green Bay Police Department by fully funding the change in design to symbolize one of the earliest badges worn by officers. The Police Foundation and our board of directors look forward to continuing to be a part of Green Bay’s history by investing in the Green Bay Police Department and our community,” Ryan Chernick, Green Bay Police Foundation President.

Following the approval from the Police and Fire Commission, the department now employs 185 law enforcement personnel.