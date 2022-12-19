Watch Now
Green Bay Police Department swears in seven officers at Lambeau Field

Police Chief Chris Davis says there is one open officer position available
Eric O'Neil
Seven Green Bay police officers are sworn in during a ceremony at Lambeau Field.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 15:14:53-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is on a hiring spree.

Seven officers were sworn in during a ceremony at Lambeau Field on Monday.

The city is budgeted for 187 police officers.

Police Chief Chris Davis says there is now just one officer opening left.

"We're competing with every other agency for a small group of people," Davis said. "But on the plus side, it tends to be people who are really serious about being in this work. And so, if you can have an organization that is the one people really want to work in, you're going to do a better job of police recruiting in the 21st century."

Davis says the police department has hired 20 people this year.

