Green Bay Police: Crossing guards needed immediately

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 10:53:58-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say there is an immediate need for crossing guards in the city.

The police department made a post on Facebook encouraging people to apply.

"If you know anyone, a spouse, family member, friend or retiree, who is able to help out at any time, morning or afternoon, even periodically, please let them know that they can apply online through Cross Safe," the post said.

A crossing guard is a part-time job that police say typically requires 1-2 hours in the morning and 1-2 hours in the afternoon. The position pays $15.61 per hour.

More information on how to apply can be found here.

