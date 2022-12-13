Green Bay Police cars now promoting Be Safe campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police Department squad cars are now sporting a new addition: a red magnet that reads 920-212-SAFE (7233) as part of a moving promotion for the Be Safe campaign.

The initiative is focused on reaching those dealing with domestic abuse to ensure they know local help is here and available.

“Domestic violence continues to plague our community and we were looking for some way we could support the Be Safe campaign and get out the word there is local help available for victims of domestic abuse,” he said. “Our hope is when people see our vehicles driving around, they will notice the easy-to-remember number and give it a call if they or a loved one needs help if they are victims of abuse.”

Matthew Kohls

All calls from the hotline number are answered 24/7 by skilled counselors at Golden House, a comprehensive domestic violence shelter and support located in Brown County.

The campaign comes as an awareness effort as data shows domestic violence increases during the holidays.

“There are multiple reasons for the increase, whether it is dealing with financial stress, family issues or drinking more alcohol,” said Cheeia Lo, executive director of Golden House. “We want to reach everyone in the community, so they know there is local, free help available for victims of domestic abuse.”

In addition to the City of Green Bay, the Green Bay Police Department and Golden House, other community partners participating in the campaign include Bellin Health, Brown County, Brown County Library, Cellcom, Encompass, McDonald Companies, Prevea Health and St. Norbert College.

“There is power in partnerships,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “For this campaign, nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, healthcare systems and local businesses are working together to raise awareness about the free, local help available for those affected by domestic violence.”

Additional resources and information on Be Safe and how those in domestic abuse situations can get local help can be found at 920212SAFE.com.