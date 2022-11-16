Watch Now
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen

Green Bay Police Department
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 16, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police said the Bobcat has been located in Green Bay following a tip.

The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.

Police say they believe the theft occurred between 1:45 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader, which has a unit number of "222," belongs to the city's parks, recreation, and forestry department, according to a news release. "Parks and Recreation" is printed on the side of the Bobcat.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 with case number #22-263079. If you want to be anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tipsters can also go online to www.432stop.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

