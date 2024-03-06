Green Bay Police arrest man in connection to armed robbery

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police said Wednesday they arrested a 26-year-old village of Bellevue man in connection to an armed robbery.

Police said the robbery happened on Feb. 17 at El Ranchito on 240 S. Webster Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday at his home in the 1700 block of Verlin Road in Bellevue. Police said they obtained a search warrant and the Brown County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

Police said they recovered money and a handgun that are believed to be related to the robbery.