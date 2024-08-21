Green Bay Police address a possible relocation to historic Press-Gazette building

Green Bay Police are considering relocating their headquarters to the historic Press-Gazette building on Walnut Street due to space and technology demands.

Captain Ben Allen talks about the need for a new facility to improve workflow, community access, and address parking concerns.

The project is in early stages, with the first step being a finance committee review next week, followed by a space needs analysis if approved.

Green Bay Police are considering a significant move, relocating their headquarters to the historic Press-Gazette building on Walnut Street. This potential move, just two minutes away from their current location on South Adams Street, is taking another step toward becoming a reality.

Earlier this week, we reported on the proposal to shift the police headquarters to this empty landmark across from City Hall. Captain Ben Allen highlighted the need for more space, citing the current building's struggle to accommodate modern law enforcement technology and evidence storage.

Capt. Allen says a new, spacious facility would improve workflow, enhance community access, and address parking concerns. He emphasized that this is a long-term project, with the first major step coming next week as the finance committee reviews the proposal. If approved, a space needs analysis with architects will follow soon after.

"There's a lot of front work that needs to be done," Allen said. "You know, next week, Tuesday is going to be that big first step with council approval, hopefully, and then working with architects to do those space needs analysis, which will actually start relatively soon."

This project is in its early stages, but it represents a significant development for the Green Bay Police Department as they seek to better serve the community.