Green Bay Police: A man recently lost more than $37K in cryptocurrency scam

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say more than $195,000 have been reported stolen due to cryptocurrency scams this year alone.

Police said in a news release that a man recently told police he lost more than $37,000 by depositing cash into a Bitcoin ATM while getting instructions from a network of people.

Police said that scammers most often convince victims to convert thousands of dollars in cash into cryptocurrency and transfer it over to a crypto ATM with a phone call or online pop-up message. Scammers use large company names or impersonate government entities and then claim to the individual that they need to resolve a crime, legal fee, fraud, identity theft, technical, or package delivery issue. Police said the criminals give specific instructions and offer to remain in constant contact until the transaction is made.

“If there is one takeaway, remember that neither a legitimate company nor a government entity will require cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin as payment to resolve immediate debts," Captain Jeff Brester said in the release. "It’s also very important that you never grant permission for remote access to your computer, tablet or phone or share personal information such as a social security number if you’re unsure of who’s receiving it. When in doubt, hang up the phone or end the conversation. It is very difficult to track these scammers as they are often overseas. Therefore, it is rare to get the money back. If you feel someone was given unauthorized access to your banking information, contact your financial institution and local law enforcement as soon as possible.”

Police said there have been 15 reported cases of cryptocurrency scams in Green Bay totaling $195,200 so far this year, and 28 total cases at the expense of $273,893 since 2020.

Those who think they're a victim of a cyber scam can call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 to report it. Police said individuals can call their local law enforcement agency if they live elsewhere.