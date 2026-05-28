GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Canary Fund's third annual plant sale, Plantpalooza, raised money Thursday to support neighbors addressing unmet needs in the Green Bay community.

"It's one of the most rewarding things I've ever done," said the nonprofit's board of directors vice president, Carol Cassell. "When I see some of the initiatives, a lot of times it's high school kids who want to do something in their community."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay plant sale supports neighbors doing good for the community

The Canary Fund, a Green Bay-based nonprofit, began in 2019 after the passing of community member Jim Rivett, who died by suicide. Rivett's friends started the mission to carry on his legacy of giving.

"He was like the canary in the coal mine," Cassell explained. "He saw things, or when there was a need or a danger in the community, that he would speak out and call attention to it, so that other people would."

Last year, the one-day plant sale event brought in about $4,000.

Neighbors who missed the event can support The Canary Fund at its Door County Kayak Concert in August or donate online. Find more details here.