Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay PD reminds boaters of temporary orders on the Fox River for July 4th

Firework Fallout Zone Signage.png
Green Bay Police Department
Firework Fallout Zone Signage.png
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 02, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is reminding boaters of some temporary orders on the Fox River for the Fourth of July.

Police say their Marine Unit will be enforcing a temporary order of no docking, mooring, or operation of watercraft for boaters to comply with the fireworks fallout zone. Police say the order will enforced from 6 p.m. until the end of fireworks between the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to the train trestle north of Leicht Park and into the East River east to the bridge on North Monroe Avenue. Police are advising boaters to be on the lookout for no docking signage.

Firework Fallout Zone Signage.png

Police are also reminding boaters that there is a safety zone between the Bart Starr and Ray Nitschke memorial bridges for the people performing in the Waterboard Warriors ski show. The ski show takes place in front of the City Deck from 4 to 5 p.m. Police will be holding back traffic from passing through except when there's a brief intermission halfway through the show.

"Please plan your navigation on the water around these orders and patience is appreciated," police said. "Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrew Amouzou

Meet Green Bay Reporter Andrew Amouzou