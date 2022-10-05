Green Bay PD officers wearing pink badges to support breast cancer awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — In an effort to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as breast cancer patients and survivors, Green Bay police officers will be voluntarily wearing pink badges.

Lieutenant Steve Mahoney started the initiative six years ago. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2014.

Mahoney says his wife got surgery in January 2015 and has been cancer-free ever since.

"So that's why at the police department, I know when people see us having something pink on our uniform — yes, breast cancer awareness is out there — but if I could get one or two ladies out there just to see it, to be like, 'OK, I'll check myself or go in for the mammogram,' to me, it's worth it," Mahoney said.

Mahoney says up to 50 officers wear a pink badge.

Each officer that wears a badge is encouraged to donate to the Ribbon of Hope Foundation.

For every $1 raised, 97 cents of each donation will support community members undergoing breast cancer treatment.