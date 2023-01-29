Green Bay PD investigating two suspicious deaths

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people that occurred on the city's east side.

Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at around 11:15 a.m. The Green Bay Police Department states that upon arrival, two people were found deceased inside the home.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The scene is still active and more information will be released as soon as the investigation allows.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-205264. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.