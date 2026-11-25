GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As home prices continue to put homeownership out of reach for working families, a new partnership in Green Bay is looking to create homes that remain affordable not just for the first buyer, but for generations to come.

In October, Wisconsin housing affordability fell to its lowest level since the Wisconsin REALTORS Association began tracking it in 2009. The median home sale price reached $341,000 in October, adding to a housing market that local advocates say has become increasingly difficult for working families to enter.

“Tens of thousands of families here in Brown County pay too much for their housing,” said Noel Halvorsen, president and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay. “And I don’t see, you know, real signs of that changing.”

For NeighborWorks, affordability means a household is not spending more than roughly one-third of its income on its total housing costs, including property taxes and utilities.

Each year, the organization helps hundreds of families who aspire to become homeowners by providing subsidies that can help them clear the financial hurdle of purchasing their first home.

That model has limitations, though. When the homeowner eventually sells, the subsidy that helped make their purchase possible does not necessarily remain tied to the property.

“Those dollars are precious, and we want to make sure that when we deploy them, they stay working forever,” Halvorsen explained.

That goal led NeighborWorks, the City of Green Bay and Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity to create a community land trust.

Under that model, a homeowner buys and owns the house, while an organization such as NeighborWorks retains ownership of the land underneath it.

“You subtract the value of the land from your purchase price,” explained David Culbertson, a charter member of the Green Bay Housing Partnership. That immediately reduces what the buyer must pay and caps how much the home can appreciate in value—a benefit to both parties.

The homeowner can still build equity, but the restrictions help prevent the property from becoming unaffordable for the next buyer.

Community land trusts are already operating elsewhere in Wisconsin, including Door County, but Halvorsen said the concept was previously associated more often with especially high-cost housing markets. Rapid increases in home prices since the COVID-19 pandemic have made the model increasingly relevant in communities like Green Bay.

Culbertson knows firsthand what that opportunity can mean.

Before moving to Green Bay, the minister lived in State College, Pennsylvania, where he and his family bought their first home through a community land trust. The arrangement allowed them to become homeowners with a relatively small upfront investment.

“Being able to own a home felt out of grasp,” Culbertson remembers. “And when we own a home, we feel more connected and invested in our neighborhood.”

His family lived in the home for more than six years.

Culbertson said the program offered more than financial assistance. It also helped prepare his family for the responsibilities that come with homeownership and provided a built-in sense of community.

For families who otherwise might remain renters because of rising purchase prices, he said that permanence can change how they see and invest in the place where they live.

“It makes everything more affordable, more reachable,” Culbertson said.

Construction on the first new homes that will become part of Green Bay's community land trust is expected to begin this spring.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay partnership looks to make homeownership affordable for generations

Halvorsen said the land trust is one piece of a larger strategy rather than a replacement for affordable rental housing.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that a healthy community have a variety of housing choices, and this is a part of the toolbox to make sure that that’s true,” he stated.

NeighborWorks already operates rental properties at prices intended to be sustainable for modest- and low-income households.

Now, the organization is also preparing another path to ownership.

Halvorsen said NeighborWorks plans to begin allowing interested tenants in some NeighborWorks-owned apartments to purchase their units. The organization hopes to see the first sales within the next several months.

Together, Halvorsen said approaches like rental housing, community land trusts and tenant ownership can give more families a chance to remain in the communities they call home while building equity and, ultimately, intergenerational wealth.