Green Bay officer shoots at vehicle that drove into crowd, 4 officers injured downtown

A Green Bay police officer fired their weapon at a vehicle that drove into a crowd of bystanders and officers early Saturday morning, following a disturbance near a downtown food truck.

The incident began shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, when officers responded to a disturbance at a food truck at Doty and Washington streets. While officers were on scene investigating, a vehicle drove into the crowd toward bystanders and officers. An officer then discharged their firearm. No injuries from the gunfire have been reported.

The vehicle fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit. Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of North Monroe Avenue and Pine Street using a pursuit intervention technique, also known as a PIT maneuver. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Four officers reported non-life-threatening injuries across the two incidents and sought medical treatment.

Green Bay police chief Chris Davis says that the area will be closed until Saturday afternoon, canceling activities like the Green Bay Farmer's Market.

"Obviously, when something like this happens, there's a lot of detailed oriented work that needs to take place to process the scene and make sure we didn't miss any evidence," he said.

The officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras during both incidents, and that footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation. The officer who discharged their firearm has been placed on administrative leave, per Green Bay Police Department policy.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Green Bay Police Department in the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation. Davis also says that Green Bay Police's Professional Standards Division will conduct an administrative investigation regarding policy compliance.

Anyone with information related to either incident, including video footage, is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

