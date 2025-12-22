Green Bay OB-GYN, radio host Kristyn Lyerly survives crash with semi in fog

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay OB-GYN and radio host Dr. Kristin Lyerly says she's recovering and "lucky to be alive" after a semi broadsided her car in heavy fog last week.

DR. KRISTIN LYERLY

Lyerly, who ran for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District last year but lost, credits first responders and medical staff for saving her life.

"If I had been going a split second faster, I wouldn't be here right now," Lyerly wrote in a social media post Sunday.

The crash left Lyerly with a broken ankle, what she described as a "rotten concussion," and numerous aches and bruises. She said her "banged up brain is working hard, trying to process all of this."

Lyerly expressed extreme gratitude to the trauma team at Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan, specifically praising Dr. Knapp and nurse Dawn for their care.

She also thanked the Random Lake EMT crew, describing them as "mostly volunteers" who "somehow got me out of the sardine can that had been my car and transported me to the hospital safely and with kindness."

"I will be eternally grateful," Lyerly said of the first responders who helped extract her from the heavily damaged vehicle.

Lyerly plans to discuss the full details of the crash on her radio show next weekend, saying the complete story is "much too long" for a social media post.

Despite her injuries, Lyerly emphasized Sunday that she is "happy to be alive and extraordinarily grateful" to the emergency responders who assisted her.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.