GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A Green Bay nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black and Brown youth has reached more than 300 girls in six years — and it's growing.

Lovin' the Skin I'm In was launched to help young girls embrace their identities and cultures while addressing what the founder saw as a lack of diversity in their community. This year, the organization is hosting its first week-long summer camp, called Summer of She.

Nine-year-old Ima Fousseni joined the group two years ago. Her younger sisters joined soon after.

"It was really nice, having new friends," Fousseni remembered of her early days with the group. She's looking forward to sailing and spending quality time with her friends at this year's summer camp, which runs through June 26.

Founder Rhonda Chandler said she never expected the nonprofit to grow to the size it has. When Chandler started the mission, it was to help her own daughters find the same sense of belonging that girls like Fousseni have.

"We are really intentional on educating our girls and instilling their worthiness and their value and who they are," Chandler said of the nonprofit's goals.

Chandler noted that the need for that support hasn't slowed down.

"Our girls are still needing the support," stated Chandler.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay nonprofit launches its first summer camp for Black and Brown girls

For Chandler, watching families grow through the program — including siblings joining after older sisters and the children of girls who joined the group six years ago— has been a defining part of the mission.

"It's been wild to watch," Chandler remarked.

She said community is at the heart of everything the organization does.

"You have to have your village," Chandler said.

Families interested in connecting with Lovin' the Skin I'm In can attend a public cookout on July 26 at Voyageur Park in De Pere. The event begins at 1 p.m.