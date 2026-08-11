Green Bay Metro Fire puts out blaze at Century Road production shed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Crews contained a fire that broke out at a production shed on Century Road in Green Bay Monday evening, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The damage is estimated to cost around $150,000 and there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Units were dispatched shortly after 6:30 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. First-arriving units found smoke coming from a 3,200-square-foot production shed on the north end of the property.

Firefighters attacked the fully engulfed building, knocking down the flames within 30 minutes of arrival.

During the incident, firefighters also contained two venting, pressurized cylinders containing a flammable substance.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department thanked the Green Bay Police Department, Oneida Police Department, and Brown County Communications Center for their assistance in maintaining a safe incident.