Green Bay Metro Fire Department relaunches 'Hydro Helpers' program, rewards for children who sign up

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department needs some help from your children.

The fire department is relaunching its "Hydro Helpers" program.

The department said the mission of the project is for children to keep fire hydrants clear of snow, and report any damages.

Those who sign up will receive certificates and fire hydrant-shaped cookies.

The department said the initiative is available for youngsters living in the City of Green Bay, the Village of Allouez, or the Village of Bellevue.

The "Hydro Helpers" program is a partnership between the fire department, Green Bay Water, and Uncle Mike's Bake Shoppe.