Green Bay Metro Fire Department recruits graduate from academy

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department's 17 new recruits graduated from the fire academy on Thursday.
Posted at 8:11 PM, May 25, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After several weeks of training, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department's new recruits graduated from the fire academy.

A ceremony was held outside Northeast Wisconsin Technical College's public safety building on Thursday.

The fire department welcomed 17 new recruits to the team in March. Fire department leaders have said the recruiting class is one of the largest in recent years.

During the academy, the recruits trained in various scenarios, including a simulation to tackle a house fire.

