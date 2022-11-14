Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay Metro Fire Department helping re-launch 'Hydro's Helpers' program

An initiative where children choose a fire hydrant near their residence and pledge to keep it clean of snow throughout the winter season
Image from iOS (15).jpg
Tyler Job
Image from iOS (15).jpg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 15:55:06-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Children in the Green Bay area will have an opportunity to help take some of the weight off of the shoulders of local firefighters.

According to a news release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility are re-launching the "Hydro's Helpers" program.

It's an initiative where children choose a fire hydrant near their residence and pledge to keep it clean of snow throughout the winter season.

The fire department says kids also have the responsibility for reporting any damages done to their hydrant to their local water department.

Only children who live in Green Bay, Allouez, or Bellevue can take part in the program.

Those who participate will receive a certificate of appreciation and can attend a thank you event on June 7 of next year, according to the fire department.

More information about "Hydro's Helpers" can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
WGBA_Green Bay Holiday Parade_TZ FS.png

The Holiday Parades Are Coming!