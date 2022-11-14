Green Bay Metro Fire Department helping re-launch 'Hydro's Helpers' program

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Children in the Green Bay area will have an opportunity to help take some of the weight off of the shoulders of local firefighters.

According to a news release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility are re-launching the "Hydro's Helpers" program.

It's an initiative where children choose a fire hydrant near their residence and pledge to keep it clean of snow throughout the winter season.

The fire department says kids also have the responsibility for reporting any damages done to their hydrant to their local water department.

Only children who live in Green Bay, Allouez, or Bellevue can take part in the program.

Those who participate will receive a certificate of appreciation and can attend a thank you event on June 7 of next year, according to the fire department.

More information about "Hydro's Helpers" can be found here.