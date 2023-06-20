Green Bay Metro Fire Department adds two new rigs to its fleet

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has two new fire trucks in its fleet.

Of the two trucks, one will go to Station No. 3 in Green Bay, and the other will go to Station No. 8 in Allouez.

The new rigs are replacing two older trucks.

Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten said the older rigs are being placed in its reserve fleet.

Fuiten said the fire department used bonds to pay for the trucks, with the cost for each rig coming in at roughly $650,000.

According to Fuiten, the new trucks are smaller and more versatile, which will make it easier for firefighters to maneuver around in narrower areas.

"It's always exciting to get a new piece of apparatus in your firehouse," Fuiten said. "Like I said, these are on a 12-year replacement cycle. So, you're in the same engine for 12 years. Those engines are ran pretty hard. There's a lot of calls underneath it."

Fuiten said some equipment still needs to be installed on the fire trucks, but he expects the two new rigs to go into service on July 1.