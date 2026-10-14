Green Bay man wanted after reported weapons incident on city's east side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police in Green Bay are actively searching for a suspect following a reported weapons call on the city's east side, according to an alert from the department.

Police said officers were called Wednesday at around 3 p.m. to the 2000 block of Basten Street, where they were told a man identified as Tyrone Woods, 20, of Green Bay, allegedly had a firearm and was involved in a disturbance with a woman known to him.

Woods is described by police as a Black man who weighs approximately 118 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, according to police.

Officials believe Woods may still be armed and dangerous.

The public is asked not to approach him and to call 911 if they know his whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case No. 26-251315. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at www.432stop.com or through the P3 Tips app.