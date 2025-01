GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police say officers were called just before 9 p.m. to an apartment on the 1500 block of Capitol Drive, where the victim was found unresponsive inside his home.

Andrew Amouzou/NBC 26 The inside of the apartment building where the man was killed, according to a tenant who lives in the building.

According to police, the search for a suspect is underway and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Authorities said the victim's identity is being withheld at this time.