Green Bay man charged with burglary, stalking in ongoing investigation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and stalking case, and police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

The suspect, Cayetano Cruz-Mirandan, 30, was arrested Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service’s Eastern Wisconsin Violent Offender Task Force. He was booked into the Brown County Jail, the Green Bay Police Department said in a news release Friday.

According to police, Cruz-Mirandan allegedly burglarized a woman’s residence over the weekend, committing lewd acts involving her personal property. Investigators believe he may have been stalking the victim before the incident.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Cruz-Mirandan on Thursday with burglary of a building or dwelling, stalking, and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #26-216529. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com or through the “P3 Tips” app.

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