Green Bay man accused of harboring, aiding felon in toddler death case has bond reduced

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay man who is charged with harboring/aiding a felon and resisting/obstruction an officer in connection to a toddler's death case had his bond reduced by $15,000 Monday.

Online court records show 48-year-old David Vanderleest was granted a bond reduction Monday, lowering the $50,000 that he previously paid to $35,000. He will be given a $15,000 refund.

All conditions of the bond remain. Those include absolute sobriety and that Vanderleest have no contact with his son, James, and the victim or her family, according to court records.

Vanderleest is accused of hiding and harboring his son, James Vanderleest, who is charged with reckless homicide in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in Green Bay.

A trial was scheduled to begin last month, but was delayed after Vanderleest withdrew his demand for a speedy trial because the defense doesn't have all evidence yet, according to court records.

Vanderleest is next scheduled to appear in court on December 1 for a status conference.