Green Bay law enforcement see 99 calls for service during firework enforcement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following a joint effort between the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department enforcing illegal fireworks, the police department announced that fireworks led to 99 calls for service.

During the 11-day initiative, where an officer rode along with a fire marshal to calls for firework complaints, 73 of the 99 calls for service were jointly dispatched.

“Most of those found in violation were voluntary compliant with orders to stop and were unaware of the law. Therefore, education was provided resulting in a verbal warning rather than a stricter penalty. We also had many calls where no action was taken and that is because not every call had fireworks still in progress when we arrived,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department.

The Green Bay Police Department reported officers issued one citation and six written warnings during the effort.

“Again, this year, we have seen that even one incident due to illegal fireworks is too many and can lead to tragedy. It’s our goal each year to keep our community safe and enjoyable to all on July 4th,” said Chief Matthew Knott, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reported fireworks were determined to be related or a probable cause for nine fires and caused four injuries.

In 2022, the joint enforcement effort saw 75 calls for service related to fireworks.

The police and fire joint enforcement effort also included checking various fireworks stands within the city for sales compliance and permits. All stands visited were found compliant.