GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Hundreds of children lined up at Lambeau Field Wednesday, hoping a Packers player would choose their bicycle for a ride to the first training camp practice.

Sisters Addison and Regan arrived with a game plan.

"I'm going to shout and yell 'Go Pack Go!' and 'Pick me!'" Addison said.

Regan had her own strategy.

"I'm going to just smile. Smiling always works for me," said Regan.

Wednesday marked the start of the 13th annual American Family Insurance DreamDrive, a tradition in which Green Bay Packers players ride children's bikes to their public training camp practices at Ray Nitschke Field.

Regan brought a princess bike and was confident in her chances.

When asked what made her bike stand out from the crowd, she had a straightforward answer: "because it's tall and it's sturdy."

It was the second time the sisters had participated in the tradition.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay kids bring bikes and smiles to Packers Training Camp DreamDrive

Packers president and CEO Ed Policy described the event as a reflection of what makes the Packers unique.

"We're the only team in the NFL that does something like this," noted Policy. "It really is a special tradition that sets us apart, and I don't think anything displays the close nexus between our team and our community as much as this tradition does."

Packers fan Brooklyn Koon also brought a bike — one she painted with her dad.

"Ever since I was little, me and my dad have always watched football together, and I just got to love the Packers that way," Koon stated.

For the second year in a row, a player chose Koon's bike for the ride to training camp.

"That was really cool," said Koon.

Dream Drives will continue each day of the team's public practices at Ray Nitschke Field. Find the full schedule here.

