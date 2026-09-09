Green Bay indoor market returns after farmer's market season ends

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An indoor market in downtown Green Bay is returning for its second year, and vendors can still apply to participate.

The Artisan Alley indoor market launched last year and was inspired by the downtown Green Bay farmers markets held throughout the summer. Organizers said the indoor market gives neighbors a chance to gather even during the colder months.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity for local small businesses to showcase and sell their products while bringing additional foot traffic and community support to downtown Green Bay during this Christmas season,” Artisan Alley organizer Ashley Gauthier said in a press release.

The market features local crafters, artisans, artists and culinary businesses on Saturdays at the Daily Buzz Espresso Bar, 124 E. Walnut St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s season begins Nov. 7 and wraps up Dec. 12.

Organizers are still accepting vendor applications. You can apply here.