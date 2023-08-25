Watch Now
Green Bay health experts offer back-to-school tips to students; what they should know

Aug 25, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — School is right around the corner for many Northeast Wisconsin students, and an event in Green Bay on Friday helped prepare them for the new academic year.

A team of doctors provided tips to children and their families on staying healthy.

Their recommendations included packing a nutritious lunch, being active at recess, supporting mental health, and beating the cold and flu season.

"Getting sick is not a bad thing," The Wellness Way Clinic Director Dr. Mitch Sutton said. "It's just when you're chronically sick is when it becomes an issue. And what are the things you can do to support your body and other healthier choices that you can make sure that you sustain a healthier life."

The event was put on by The Wellness Way, a local organization made up of a network of health clinics.

