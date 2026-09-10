The City of Green Bay is getting even more green. Leaders say they're working toward a more sustainable future, with 100% clean energy and carbon neutrality community-wide by 2050.

According to details released as part of the 2026 Clean Energy Progress Report, the city is working with Green Bay Metro Transit, Green Bay Water Utility and Slip-Stream to develop an energy road map to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make municipal building upgrades.

See more in the video below

Green Bay has plans to be carbon neutral by 2050 with 100% clean energy

The new report also highlights a transition to alternative fuel vehicles by state agencies, as well as the expansion of home energy rebate programs reaching all but two counties in Wisconsin.

The state also details investments in solar and wind, as well as battery storage with a commitment by 2032.