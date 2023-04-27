Green Bay has a new co-working space dedicated for tech workers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay has a new co-working space designed for those specifically working in tech.

It's called The Quarterdeck Club, and it doesn't feel like a traditional working area.

While it has desks and computers, you'll find couches, high chairs, and even a ping-pong table.

The space is owned by Headway, a local digital product studio.

Headway's Marketing & Brand Manager, Jacob Miller, said the Quarterdeck has membership options.

But once a month, tech people can work and collaborate with each other for free.

"There's been this huge wave of remote work, and working from home can be really great, but it can get really lonely," Miller said. "Like, 'Hey, I miss just like having casual conversations or running into people at the office'...remote doesn't have to be lonely, and this is a way you could do it."

Miller said prior to The Quarterdeck Club, he discovered there wasn't a co-working space dedicated for tech workers.

The Quarterdeck Club is located at the Headway studio in the Broadway District.