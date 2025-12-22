Green Bay gas prices drop 8.2 cents to $2.48 per gallon, offering holiday travel relief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.48 per gallon Sunday, providing welcome relief for holiday travelers heading out for Christmas week.

Prices in Green Bay are 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay.

The cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.36 per gallon Saturday while the most expensive was $2.69 per gallon, a difference of 33 cents per gallon. The lowest price in Wisconsin Saturday was $2.22 per gallon while the highest was $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 77 cents per gallon.

The timing of the price drops comes as millions of Americans prepare for holiday travel. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79 per gallon Sunday. The national average is down 26.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.575 per gallon.

Neighboring areas also saw price decreases that benefit holiday travelers. Wisconsin's average dropped 5.7 cents to $2.45 per gallon from last week's $2.51 per gallon. Appleton fell 4.1 cents to $2.52 per gallon from $2.56 per gallon. Michigan saw the largest drop, falling 14.1 cents to $2.69 per gallon from $2.83 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said conditions remain favorable for some of the lowest seasonal gas prices in five years, which could translate to significant savings for families traveling during the holidays.

"For a fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, as conditions remain ripe for some of the lowest seasonal gas prices in five years," De Haan said. "Oil prices continue to struggle amid rising U.S., Canadian, and OPEC+ oil production, while refinery output remains near some of the highest seasonal levels in years."

De Haan noted that more than 125 gas stations nationwide now have prices below $2 per gallon. Diesel prices have also seen relief, though inventories remain tight, keeping the national average higher than a year ago.

For families planning holiday road trips, the lower prices represent substantial savings compared to last year. Historical Green Bay gas prices show current levels are significantly lower than recent years. On December 22, 2024, Green Bay averaged $2.77 per gallon compared to today's $2.48 per gallon - a savings of nearly 30 cents per gallon for holiday travelers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.