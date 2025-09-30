Green Bay Gamblers coming to tv32 in new partnership

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Gamblers and tv32 are thrilled to announce “Hockey Night in Green Bay,” a new partnership that will bring seven USHL hockey games to local fans.

As part of the agreement, tv32 will air one Gamblers home game per month from October 2025 through April 2026. All games will be broadcasted from the beautiful Resch Center.

“The addition of the Gamblers to our tv32 sports roster further emphasizes our commitment to providing live, local sports for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” Jaclyn Clark, general manager for NBC 26 & tv32, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be adding them to our programming lineup!”

“We are excited to team up with tv32 and bring Green Bay Gamblers hockey to our fans across Northeast Wisconsin,” Jeff Mitchell, president of the Gamblers, said.

WHERE TO WATCH

Over-the-Air (OTA) Broadcast – Channel 32.1 Spectrum – Channel 83 (SD) & Channel 1013 (HD) DIRECTV – Channel 32 DISH – Channel 32

The first game broadcast will be on Saturday, Oct. 4, when the Gamblers face off against Team USA.

FULL SCHEDULE

· Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. vs. Team USA

· Saturday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. vs. Dubuque

· Saturday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. vs. Madison

· Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. vs. Muskegon

· Saturday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. vs. Lincoln

· Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. vs. Madison

· Saturday, April 4, at 6 p.m. vs. Madison

ABOUT NBC 26 AND tv32:

NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) and tv32 (WACY-TV) are the NBC local news affiliates and independent stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company in Green Bay, Wis. Since 1996, NBC 26 News has been a pillar in the local TV community of Northeast Wisconsin. With a commitment to delivering comprehensive news coverage and fostering strong connections with its viewers, NBC 26 works to provide reliable and insightful reporting.

ABOUT THE GREEN BAY GAMBLERS:

The Gamblers enter their 31st season in the 16-team United States Hockey League (USHL), the top junior league in the United States. Players are strictly amateurs between the ages of 16 and 21. The team has won five regular season titles and four playoff championships. Dozens of former Gamblers have played in the NHL.

