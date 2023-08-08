Green Bay firefighters union earns $10,000 following proceeds from specialized coffee and t-shirt sales

Fire Department Coffee is a veteran-owned business run by firefighters based in Rockford, Ill.

Last month, Fire Department Coffee teamed up with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department to create a specialized coffee and t-shirt called, 'Leather & Cheeseheads.'

On Monday, the fire department's labor union — Green Bay Area Firefighters Local 141 — was presented with a $10,000 check with the proceeds that it earned from coffee and t-shirt sales.

"We have members right now that are battling cancer," Green Bay Area Firefighters Local 141 President Ryan Hintz said. "So, these funds are going to be used that once a member does have cancer, times are tough, or they're injured on the job and unable to work, these funds are going to be used as a donation to help buy some time until insurance is able to kick in."

"Green Bay Metro [Fire Department] was our first choice," Fire Department Coffee Director of Brand Relations Randy James said. "We have friends up here. We thought with the history of Green Bay, it'd be a great start for this project."

Each month, Fire Department Coffee selects a new fire department to raise money and help firefighters injured while working or going through other serious health challenges.