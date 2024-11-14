Green Bay firefighters rescue person after car goes into East River

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay firefighters rescued a person in the East River after their car went into the water.

In a Facebook post, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews were called Wednesday at around 3:45 a.m. for a vehicle floating in the East River with a person trapped inside.

When emergency crews arrived to the area, they found one person in the water, who was able to get out of the car but couldn't reach the shore.

Firefighters say crews entered the water, rescued the person, and brought them to safety.