Green Bay firefighters remind homeowners to keep vents clear of snow

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 23, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding homeowners to keep their outside vents clear as the snow piles up around houses.

The fire department said snow and ice can block furnace vents, dryer vents, and fireplace vents which can cause carbon monoxide to build up in a home.

Homeowners are asked to take a couple of minutes to remove snow from these areas around their homes.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a invisible, odorless, and colorless gas and is known as a silent killer. Homeowners are asked to make sure they have working CO alarms installed in their homes.

If you suspect CO poisoning is happening in your home, evacuate the area and call 9-1-1 right away.

