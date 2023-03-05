Green Bay feature film partners with local museums

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Director Freddy Moyano's goal is to turn back the hands of time with his Green Bay urban legend feature film, Room 108.

“The history behind Green Bay is somehow untapped. We all know about Green Bay for [many] other reasons; it has a beautiful cultural background, especially in the sports arena, but not many have gone deeper into the museums and the many historical homes in Green Bay are just amazing,” said Moyano.

Thanks to new partnerships with local museums, Moyano's goal is one step closer to becoming reality.

Room 108 has partnered with The Automobile Gallery and the Neville Public Museum, both located in downtown Green Bay.

“We love partnering with all our historical entries, and we love being in downtown Green Bay,” said Neville Museum Executive Director, Beth Kowalski. “It is the perfect local pop-up exhibition of the props and the storyline leading up to the premiere of room 108."

Darrel Burnett, Executive Directory of The Automobile Gallery got to play a special role in the film along with a special guest star; a 1908 fully restored Cadillac.

“It was great to get the call that they were looking to have a vehicle like this. Where it fits in the time period is very rare, to begin with, but then secondly to be so close by and to be able to be involved was just so rewarding for the automobile gallery and events center,” said Burnett.

The film is hoping to combine history with history in the making.

“We are bringing some of the artifacts to the museums because it acquires a meaning once it hits the big screen,” said Moyano.

Room 108 is set to premiere on August 27 at the Tarlton Theatre.

