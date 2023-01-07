Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment

GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there.

His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive therapy program designed to improve mobility in kids with neurological disorders—but had been unable to get a spot. She said that all changed about three weeks ago, when a slot finally opened up, but the family found out their insurance wouldn't cover the treatment, leaving them scrambling to find a way to pay for it.

“We found out right away and then we didn’t think we were gonna be able to make it and we decided to do a gofundme and hope we can get funds that way.”

Stacee Guyette Christopher Robinson Jr. does an exercise

The goal of the gofundme page is to raise $10,000 dollars before Jan. 23rd, which Guyette says will go to covering the cost of the treatment and living expenses the family will incur while Christopher is undergoing therapy in Chicago.

Christopher and his family hope the treatment will make walking easier for him and Christopher is eager to go.

"Please help me go to NAPA!!" he said, jumping up and down excitedly, before flopping back down on the couch.

Those interested in helping can donate to Christopher's gofundme page.

