Green Bay establishing new neighborhood associations, looking to fill the entire city with them

GREEN BAY — Green Bay has dozens of neighborhood associations run by city residents, and the city is looking to add even more.

What truly makes a neighborhood thrive are the connections people make with each other.

"A lot of that comes down to trust," Green Bay Neighborhood Development Specialist Will Peters said.

Peters says launching and relaunching neighborhood associations is a city focus.

"Active, and engaged residents, and citizens really can positively impact their neighborhood and the quality of life," Peters said.

To date, the city has 47 neighborhood associations, 33 of which are considered active.

"So, they've got a volunteer board," Peters said. "They've got residents engaged there. They're doing great things in their neighborhood."

Peters says movie nights in the parks, rummage sales, or garbage cleanups that you see are run through neighborhood associations. Two-thirds of the city is covered by these groups.

Now, the goal is for the entire city to have neighborhood associations.

"What we'd really like to do is put some extra people power behind this initiative," Peters said.

Neighborhood associations are vital for police officers.

"We don't have the manpower to be in all of the neighborhoods at all the time," Green Bay Police Department Lt. Steve Mahoney said.

Mahoney says the department relies on the neighborhood associations to provide information on crime.

Officers also make connections with these people, such as during the National Night Out events.

"A lot of it is just getting them more comfortable talking to the police, and vice versa," Mahoney said. "Where if they see us out and about, they're willing, and able, and wanting to come up and just have a talk with us."

Peters says the Joannes Park neighborhood was recently reformed.

Baird Creek Parkway is a recently-established neighborhood association.

"They're brand new," Peters said. "They helped them form this past summer."

Making progress in a city-wide effort to get more people connected.

If you're interested in establishing or reactivating a neighborhood, more information can be found here.

You can also contact Will Peters by email, will.peters@greenbaywi.gov, or by phone, (920) 448-3150.