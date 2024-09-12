Green Bay dog named semifinalist in America's 2024 Hero Dog competition

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay pup is one of 25 semifinalists in the 2024 Hero Dog Awards.

Dasty is a 10-year-old Dutch shepherd who works for the U.S. Army and Secret Service. Dasty serves as an explosive detection dog, and works to locate hidden explosives that could be dangerous to soldiers and civilians. According to American Humane, Dasty's services "significantly bolstered the safety of missions both in the U.S. and Afghanistan."

American Humane said Dasty also brought soldiers hope and comfort during stressful situations.

The Hero Dog Awards is a national competition aimed at recognizing dogs in five categories: therapy dogs, service and guide dogs, military dogs, law enforcement and first responder dogs, and emerging hero dogs.

People in the U.S. can vote for Dasty at the Hero Dog Awards website.

According to the website, the awards celebration will take place January 8, 2025.